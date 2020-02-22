Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.74. 2,227,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,106. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.