Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $15,742,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 540,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $802.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

