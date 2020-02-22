Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,258,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.