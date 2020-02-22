Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,844,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. 7,720,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

