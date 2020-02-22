Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

MCD stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $215.87. 2,791,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,789. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

