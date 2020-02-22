Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 110,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 18,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.10. 18,729,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,681,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

