Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

BRBS remained flat at $$20.52 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

