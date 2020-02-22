Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,404 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.63. 10,133,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,318,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

