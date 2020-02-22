Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $339.70. 4,997,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.