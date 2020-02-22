Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 17,626 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,069. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

