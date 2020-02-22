Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 7,946 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.