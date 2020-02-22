Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $156.93. 3,535,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.