Manna Trading 36.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Manna has a total market cap of $214,334.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,206.68 or 0.95591549 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,628,711 coins and its circulating supply is 654,893,913 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

