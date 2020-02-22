Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,340.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at $100,555,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399 shares of company stock worth $1,588,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.