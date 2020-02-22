Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.35 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

