Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,631 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $45.18 on Friday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

