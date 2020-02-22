Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.28% of Masco worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

