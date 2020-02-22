Matchpool Market Cap Hits $208,214.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Matchpool has a market cap of $208,214.00 and $394.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

