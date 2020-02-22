Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,149.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $298,639.00 and $3,149.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

