Max Property Group (MPG) Trading 53.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $318,535.00 and approximately $18,135.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000452 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

