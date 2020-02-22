Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,299 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.19% of Mcdonald’s worth $287,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. The company has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

