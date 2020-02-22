McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,492,000 after buying an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $170.96 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.