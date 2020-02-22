MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,637.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.93 or 0.02714826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.78 or 0.03863775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00784649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00821810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00098399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009824 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00630786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

