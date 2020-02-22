MediShares Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $566,014.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

