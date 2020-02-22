Melon Hits Market Cap of $6.32 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Melon has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $26,915.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melon has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00052185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Bitsane and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kraken, Bittrex, Bitsane, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.