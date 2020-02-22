MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $259,788.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

