Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $209.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

