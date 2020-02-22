Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Cut by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,869,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

