Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. Mercury has a market cap of $752,179.00 and approximately $51,469.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 108.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.