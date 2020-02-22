Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 65.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $98,741.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 280.2% higher against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.