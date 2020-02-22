MESG (MESG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $691,320.00

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MESG token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. MESG has a market capitalization of $691,320.00 and approximately $2.61 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MESG has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MESG Token Profile

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,100,985 tokens. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official website is mesg.com. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

