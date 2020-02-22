Metadium (META) Trading Up 90.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $14.50 million and $2.93 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bytex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bytex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

