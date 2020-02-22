Metal (MTL) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003534 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex and Upbit. Metal has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

