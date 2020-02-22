MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Tops $100,932.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $100,932.00 and approximately $42,013.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00480909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.06636070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00060695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

