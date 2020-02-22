Metaverse ETP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.02 or 0.02718077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00098887 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,648,335 coins and its circulating supply is 77,648,231 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, RightBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinsuper and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

