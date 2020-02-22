Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

