Metronome Hits Market Cap of $6.90 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00006972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $7.50 and $32.15. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $425,220.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,751,887 coins and its circulating supply is 10,227,638 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

