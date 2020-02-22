Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $779.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $760.22. 147,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $794.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $731.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $638.92 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 36,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 42,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

