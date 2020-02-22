Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) & Coeur Mining (OTCMKTS:CDE) Financial Review

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -235.13% Coeur Mining -47.96% -6.66% -3.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mexus Gold US and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 2 4 1 0 1.86

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Volatility & Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.27 million N/A N/A Coeur Mining $711.50 million 1.89 -$48.40 million ($0.25) -22.08

Mexus Gold US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property covering 6900 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

