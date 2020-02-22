Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 460,521 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $65,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.