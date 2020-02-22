Mindexcoin Trading 64% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $442,841.00 and $6,769.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

