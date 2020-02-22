Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $91,814.00 and $53.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.