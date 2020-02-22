MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $308,146.00 and approximately $52,466.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,548,293 coins and its circulating supply is 6,163,532 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

