MintCoin Trading 52.6% Lower This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $3.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.