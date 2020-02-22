Mirai (MRI) Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,120.00 and $514.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00285809 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015997 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000878 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

