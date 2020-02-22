Mithril Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Mithril has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $1.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, LBank and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008817 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

