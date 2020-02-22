Mixin Hits Market Capitalization of $123.99 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $260.48 or 0.02691659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $123.99 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,009 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

