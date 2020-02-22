Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 69,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of MBT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. Analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

