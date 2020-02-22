Moin (MOIN) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Moin has a total market capitalization of $50,457.00 and $112.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001763 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,986,324 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

