Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,733 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $145,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

